England produced a brilliant comeback in the second ODI to stay alive in their series against South Africa which has been of high quality so far. In the heavily curtailed tie, England posted 201 on board in their allotted 29 overs. But Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 83 which surprised the neutrals and the visiting fans alike considering how the team had batted in the opener. It is these twists and turns that make the decider difficult to predict and both sides are equally capable of claiming the top prize. The pitch at Headingley, Leeds has traditionally been good for batting and the team winning the toss will ideally opt for scoring first. England versus South Africa will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 at Leeds.

England will opt for an unchanged playing eleven with the top three of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Phil Salt as the top three. Despite these players not being in the best of forms, the team management have their full faith in them. Joe Root is another player that has not been amongst runs in the fifty-over format but the Proteas players know the threat he possesses. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid will lead the attack for the hosts and it was due to their splendid effort that they were able to gain the victory in the last ODI.

Rassie van der Dussen followed his century in the first ODI with a duck in the second and all eyes will be on South Africa's premier batsman in the decider. His ability to attack the bowlers from the onset is enthralling and if the Proteas are to claim a win here, we know he has an important role to play. Dwaine Pretorius picked up four wickets in the previous match and he will look to continue his good run.

When Is England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on July 24, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Sony Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa's Tour of England. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 3rd ODI on TV.

How To Watch England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action live. Tough game to predict consider both the sides are quality outfits but England just might edge out South Africa.

