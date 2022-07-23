The final deciding encounter of the three-match ODI series between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) is scheduled to take place on 24 July 2022 (Sunday) at Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds, England. The match will begin at 03:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South-Africa Final ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI 2022: Jos Buttler Feels Delighted With the Way England Came Out With the Ball

England in the second ODI had an ideal comeback to level the series 1-1 against South Africa on Friday. After being invited to bat first by South Africa, the hosts could only manage 201 runs on what looked like a batting pitch, however, turned out to be a tricky one. Liam Livingstone remained the top batter who scored 38 (26) and Sam Curran also made a quicky 35 off just 18 balls to score the second most number of runs.

Dwaine Pretorius from SA was the leading wicket-taker who took 4 wickets in six overs. In response, South Africa's top order collapsed miserably as they were 6/4 in 4 overs. Reece Topley got Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, both on duck in only the second over of the game. Quinton de Kock fell prey to David Willey in the first ball of the third over immediately after the previous two dismissals, followed by Aiden Markram's wicket in the same over who got run-out by Jos Buttler.

The rest of the damage to South African batting was done by the English spinners as Adil Rashid took three and Moeen Ali scalped two wickets to get the whole proteas team out for 83 runs and win the second ODI by a huge margin of 118 runs.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) could be the Wicket-keeper

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (SA),Anrich Nortje (SA) and Adil Rashid (ENG) could form our bowling attack

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Aiden Markram (SA), Sam Curran (ENG), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Rassie van der Dussen (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

