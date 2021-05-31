Amid the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed its subscribers to avail the second COVID-19 advance, which is non-refundable. The provision for special withdrawal was introduced during the first wave in March 2020 under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). EPFO Allows its Members to Avail Second Non-Refundable COVID-19 Advance.

Under the provision, the EPFO members are allowed to withdraw three months basic wages and dearness allowances or up 75 percent of the amount standing to member's credit in provident fund (PF) account, whichever is less. How to Link Aadhaar Number With PF Account Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

How to Apply for Second COVID-19 Advance Withdrawal?

Visit EPFO's e-Sewa portal- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Login to your account by entering Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. On the homepage, go to online services and select claim (Form -31, 19,10C and 10D). A new page will appear on your screen will all your personal details. Verify your account number and click on "Proceed for online claim." From the drop-down menu, select "PF advance (Form 31)" Enter the amount required and upload the necessary document (passbook or copy of cheque) and enter your address. An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered number. Enter the OTP and your claim request will be submitted. The money will be credited to your bank account in the next few days.

You can check the status of your claim. Log in to your account and click on "Track Claim Status" under the "online services" tab.

Meanwhile, till now, EPFO has settled over 76.31 lakh coronavirus advance claim, disbursing a total of Rs 18,698.15 crore. The advance facility during the COVID-19 has been a great help to PF members, especially for those having monthly wages less than Rs 15,000.

