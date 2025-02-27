Gujarat Giants secured a dominating victory over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Giants thrashed the defending champions by six wickets in Bengaluru on Thursday. Gujarat Giants secured a dominating victory over the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Giants thrashed the defending champions by seven wickets in Bengaluru on Thursday. Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were restricted to 125/7 in 20 overs. Kanika Ahuja top scored with 33 runs off 28 balls. For Gujarat, Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar scalped two wickets each. While chasing, captain Ashleigh Gardner played a match-winning knock of 58 runs off 31 deliveries, which helped the Giants secure a comfortable victory over the defending champions. This was Royal Challengers Bengaluru's third consecutive defeat in the WPL 2025. RCB-W Register Their Joint-Lowest Total of WPL History, Secures Unwanted Record By Scoring 125/7 Against GG-W in Women's Premier League 2025.

Second Win for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025

Phoebe finishes off in style 😍 Brings our second 𝗪 of #TATAWPL2025 👊#RCBvGG | #TATAWPL2025 — Gujarat Giants (@Giant_Cricket) February 27, 2025

