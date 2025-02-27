Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) suffered yet another defeat in the WPL 2025 as they lost to Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets. This is their third consecutive defeat in the WPL 2025 and out of five games played so far they have lost three. They have only three games left and a little slip up here can make play-off qualification challenging. Fans were disappointed with their performance and took to social media to share memes and jokes. Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets in WPL 2025; Ashleigh Gardner and Bowlers Help GG-W Crush Defending Champions in Bengaluru.

Only MSD Can Win the Match

Only MSD can win the match for RCB from here😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fUa1xrFqo1 — Tarun🏏 (@Tarun113344) February 27, 2025

Gone

Ate 20 balls with 50 strike rate and gone 😶😶 #RCB pic.twitter.com/m1D2XnoPJL — V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) February 27, 2025

Choked Again

Being RCB Fan is Not Easy

RCB Women are Setting Up the Fans

RCB women are setting up the fans for what is coming nxt(ipl). Master plan girls🫡 We are totally ready and dont have any expectations pic.twitter.com/LjAcuD44dp — S@R@ (@monkeyshowcrazy) February 27, 2025

Funny One

#RCBvGG RCB Next 3 Games vs DC Chinnaswamy vs UPW Ekana vs MI CCI Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CXhyMQnhqE — Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) February 27, 2025

Thanks RCB

Thanks Rcb, to ruining my another night 👍pic.twitter.com/BNxQqRueBc — 𝕄ℂ𝔾82* (@Advitxvirat) February 27, 2025

