Ahmedabad, December 2: Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 is underway with 1 phase already over and the next and last phase on December 5. Elections are the most important aspect of a democracy. If you are going to vote for the first time, then it is very important to understand the whole process like how to check your name in voter list and how to find your polling station?

All voters are required to have a valid voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in order to cast their vote. If your name is not there in the voter list then you will not be allowed to vote. So, here are some simple methods for checking your name online. Assembly Elections 2022: How to Cast Your Vote Using EVM And Verify on VVPAT

How to Check Your Name in Voter List

Visit the National Voters Service Portal's Electoral Search page (https://electoralsearch.in/). There are two options available on the page: Details and Search by EPIC Number. By selecting the search by details option, enter your name, father's/name, husband's age, date of birth, and gender. After logging in information you will have to enter your state, district and assembly constituency. Another way to search is by entering your EPIC number and searching for your details. You will be required to enter your EPIC number as well as your state during this process. For both these options, you have to submit this information on the website by entering the captcha code at the end.

To Check your details via SMS follow these steps. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Lone Voter From Polling Booth in Gir Forest Casts Vote

Enter EPIC in the mobile messages section. Enter your Voter ID Card Number. Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950. You can see your polling station number as well as your name on your phone display. If your name is not there in the Electoral Roll, you will get a 'No Record Found' response.

Besides this, it is also important for voters to know about the polling booth where they can cast their votes. A voter can only vote at the designated polling booth allotted to him/her by the election commission.

How to Check Polling Booth Online:

Open the website www.nvsp.in Next click on the option 'Know Your'. A page asking for your 'EPIC No' which is the voter ID number mentioned on your voter ID card will open. Enter your EPIC number and click on the 'Search' button. Your booth name, and the booth level officer's (BLO) name and number will be displayed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).