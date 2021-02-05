Gandhinagar, February 5: At least three persons were killed and seven others seriously injured when a private luxury bus carrying a marriage party rammed into a parked truck tanker in Tapi district of Gujarat on Friday morning, said the police. The accident took place on the Surat-Dhulia highway near Bajipura.

According to the police, the private luxury bus was carrying around 30 to 35 members of a marriage party from Maharashtra's Malegaon to Surat in south Gujarat.

"Three passengers died on the spot while seven others were seriously injured in the accident that took place early today morning," said the police.

The accident victims have been identified as Naeem Haji Rashid Maniyar, 51, Azhar Aziz Maniyar, 22 and Noor Mohammad Fakir Mohammad, 45, all residents of Malegaon.

