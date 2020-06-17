Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: City-Based Importers Holding Back Orders to China After Death of Indian Army Personnel in Galwan Clash

Information PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: City-Based Importers Holding Back Orders to China After Death of Indian Army Personnel in Galwan Clash
Chinese Imports. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kolkata, June 17: City-based importers have started holding back their orders to China after the death of Indian Army personnel in a fierce clash with the People's Liberation Army in Galwan valley of eastern Ladakh. A large range of consumer products from toys to lights and industrial items are imported from China, president of Calcutta Customs House Agents Association, Sujit Chakrabarty said.

"The combined trade with China is already down by 30 to 40 per cent due to the lockdown related disruptions. With this (Galwan valley clash) development, importers are holding back their new order placement. "Exporters are also expressing concerns," he told PTI. 'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says.

The Chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Ravi Sehgal, said there could be a temporary hit in engineering goods export to China as exporters and importers normally do not mix politics with business.

"Exporters might be a bit cautious but unless there are payment concerns, exports will stay normal in the midterm," he said. China is one of the two countries out of the top 25 destinations of India's engineering exports which managed a positive year-on-year growth in April 2020, while the rest conceded massive contraction up to 91 per cent in some cases due to the hugely disruptive impact of Covid-19.

Trade with China account for about 20 per cent of the total cargo handled by Kolkata Port Trust. "There is a backlog of about 4,000 containers due to lack of inbound vessels with import cargo. However, this can't be attributed to the standoff at Ladakh as it is mainly for the lockdown related disruptions," a top Kolkata Port Trust official said.

During the lockdown imports were more and exports were down. Now exports have jumped and imports have stayed low," he said. According to a CII report China supplies 43 per cent of Indias imports of top 20 goods, including mobile handsets (USD 7.2 billion import from China), computers (USD 3 billion), integrated circuits, other inputs (USD 7.5 billion), fertilizers (USD 1.5 billion), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (USD 1.4 billion) and antibiotics (USD1.1 billion).

Twenty Army personnel, including a colonel were killed in the clash with the Chinese troops valley on Monday night.

Comments
Tags:
China Chinese Goods Chinese products Galwan Valley India China Faceoff Indian Army Ladakh
You might also like
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Foreign Ministers of Both Countries Discuss Issue Over Phone; S Jaishankar Asks Chinese Side to 'Reassess its Actions'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif Pay Tribute to Martyred Soldiers With Heartfelt Posts
Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
News

Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
News

India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says 'India Will Always Remain Indebted For Their Supreme Sacrifice'
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
News

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement