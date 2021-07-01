"Learn the process, don't go behind the money", says Ayush Jain.

Just at the age of 18, Ayush Jain is a self-made entrepreneur and trader who is successful in trading and investing. Ayush entered the stock market business at the age of 17. He has been in this industry for about a year and a half now and has achieved great success with his focus, dedication, efforts, and talent. He currently handles the accounts of various people and makes his own capital.

Many people think that trading is gambling. But Ayush says that when people put in money without any proper knowledge, idea, and, experience they won't get the expected results. If you have good knowledge about the industry and a mentor to guide you, you can easily make money. Every individual must have proper knowledge of investments in the stock market and other techniques. Ayush further says that trading is a business and not what people think it is. He believes that the reason 95% of people lose money while trading is because they don't have a proper mindset. When he was 17, he chose trading not because he wanted to make money, but because he wanted to learn the techniques first. Once you master the skills and gain the required knowledge, the money automatically comes to you. Even if you have a decent amount of capital, without any knowledge you won't be able to succeed.

If you want to become successful in the stock market industry, then you must have proper long-term and short-term goals, aligned with proper planning and willingness to take efforts to achieve the same and you will be successful. You will surely achieve success when you do proper investments with proper knowledge.

Ayush Jain is one of the youngest traders whose zeal to excel towards success and vision is unmatchable in his age. He certainly has a long way to go.