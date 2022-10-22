Nagaland, October 22: Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery Result 2022 will be held on October 22. The draw will be announced by Nagaland's Directorate of State Lotteries in Kohima at 8 pm. The people who have participated and purchased the lottery ticket can see the Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery Result 2022 at nagalandlotteries.com. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery Result 2022.

The cost of the lottery ticket was Rs 500. The first prize winner of Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery will get Rs 5 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakhs. It is important to mention that 10 people will be eligible for the 2nd prize.

Nagaland State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022 Results Live Stream:

Those interested can watch the Nagaland State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2022 Results live streaming at https://www.youtube.com/c/DEARLOTTERIESLIVE/featured

Here Are Steps to Check the Draw:

Visit the official website at http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Click on the "results" link on the home page.

Then click on"Dear Diwali Special Bumper Lottery 2022".

A PDF file of the winner will be displayed.

Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery Prize: The first prize of the lottery ticket is Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Rs 1 crore is the second prize money. The third prize is Rs 50 lakh.

Nagaland State Diwali Special Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live streaming: Nagaland State Diwali Bumper Lottery draw 2022 can be viewed at the official website of Nagaland State Lotteries - nagalandlotteries.com. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Nagaland state lottery.

