New Delhi, June 7: The Income Tax Department will launch its new e-filling portal today, i.e. on Monday June 7. The new portal, www.incometax.gov.in will provide several advanced features for convenience of the tax payers. It aims to ensure immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, Free of cost ITR preparation software and certain other facilities for the ease of tax payers. ITR 2021 Filing Deadline Extended: Govt Extends FY21 Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline for Individuals Till September 30.

The new tax payment system will, however, launch on June 18 this year, after the advance tax installment date. This is done to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the tax payer. The initiate in undertaken by the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to ensure more ease and convenience to the tax payers. Income Tax Refunds of Over Rs 2.04 Lakh Crore Issued So Far in Financial Year 2021, Says I-T Department.

Here Is All You Need To Know About The New E-Filing Portal To Be Launched Today:

In order to ensure quick response to the queries of taxpayers, a new call centre will come up with detailed FAQs, user manuals, chatbot, live agents and vidoes for the assistance of the users.

The taxpayer will be able to see all interaction, uploads, and pending actions on a single dash board for any follow-up action to be undertaken.

It is integrated with an immediate processing of Income Tax Returns in order to issue prompt refunds to the taxpayers.

The new portal also has a cost free income tax return (ITR) preparation software with interactive questions to assist the user for ITRs 1, 4, both offline and online, and ITR 2, online, initially. The same will be extended for ITRs 3,5,6 & 7 shortly.

Taxpayers will be able to update their profile and provide certain details of income such as salary, house property, business or profession that will be used in pre-filling the income tax return. The detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded, whose due date is June 30, 2021.

In the new portal, functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, and other facilities will also be available.

The department also plans to roll out a mobile app for the same, following the initial launch for the website. It will have similar features as the portal for the betterment and the convenience of the tax payers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).