Agra, January 10: In a real-life echo of the 2017 Bollywood film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a newlywed bride from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra refused to return to her in-laws’ home due to the absence of a toilet. The issue was resolved after family counseling and her husband’s assurance to build one.

The incident came to light on Thursday at a Family Counseling Center in Agra. Married a year ago to a man from a rural area, the bride found herself struggling with the lack of basic sanitation facilities at her in-laws’ home. Deeply uncomfortable with open defecation, she repeatedly requested her husband to construct a toilet, but her pleas were ignored by both him and his family. Banda Horror: Transgender Gang Thrashes Youth, Forces College Students Into Sex-Change in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Two months ago, the conflict reached a tipping point when the bride left her in-laws’ house to stay with her parents. Despite her husband’s attempts to bring her back, she refused to return. The dispute eventually reached the police, who referred the couple for mediation at the counselling centre. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

During the sessions, the bride expressed frustration over her requests being dismissed. She remained adamant, stating she would only return if a toilet was constructed. The counselors highlighted the need for compromise and understanding in marriage, prompting the husband to agree to her demand.

He assured the bride that a toilet would be built soon, following which she agreed to return.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).