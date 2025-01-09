A shocking case of forced gender transformation has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda, where a transgender-led gang is accused of coercing young men into sex-change surgeries. The gang, reportedly led by a transgender individual named Katrina (also known as Dheeru), is alleged to have targeted over a dozen victims, primarily college students, luring them with false promises of a better future. A viral video brought the issue to light, showing a young man, Baccha, being stripped, beaten, and shaved. Victims claim they were taken to Kanpur, where illegal surgeries were performed at Swati Hospital by an agent named Piyush Dwivedi. These procedures included sex reassignment surgeries, hormone-altering medication overdoses and addictive injections, leaving victims helpless. Victims allege police inaction, accusing the Atarra Police Station of supporting the gang and suppressing complaints. Social activists and organisations have joined protests, demanding strict action against the gang and justice for the victims. The viral video has triggered outrage, pressuring authorities to act. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Kannauj: Woman Undergoes Sex Change to Marry Female Partner in Uttar Pradesh, Video of Wedding Goes Viral.

Transgender Gang Thrashes Youth (Disturbing Video)

Victim Narrates Ordeal

