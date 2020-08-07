New Delhi, August 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to get a sense of the ground situation, soon after an Air India Express flight overshot the runway and crashed. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest." He added that authorities are already at the spot and providing all possible assistance.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed for evacuation and rescue work. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala." Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: 14 Dead, 123 Injured as Flight IX 1344 Skids Off Runway, Confirms Malappuram SP.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Fourteen people have been reported dead so far, including the pilot. The mishap occurred at around 8.20 p.m. The aircraft had 190 people onboard, including 174 passengers, 10 infants, four crew members and two pilots.

About 40 ambulances have reached the accident spot and are rushing the passengers to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram. The condition of several passengers who were brought to a private hospital is reported to be serious. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed local Self Government Minister A.C. Moideen to rush to the accident site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).