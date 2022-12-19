Aligarh, December 19: A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a man reportedly assaulted his son to death and then stuffed the dead body in a sack before dumping it on a farm. The deceased, Ravi, was missing for two days and his uncle had filed a missing complaint at the Gonda police station.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the dead body of Ravi was recovered in the village on Saturday and was sent for a post-mortem. The preliminary investigation led the cops to the accused. The deceased's father, identified as Jayprakash, had fled home after killing Ravi. When police were investigating the matter, he did not show up before the cops nor he was keen to find the person who killed his son. Following this, cops became suspicious of him. Haryana Horror: Father Kills 1.5-Year-Old Son for Interrupting His Sleep in Faridabad, Flees Away When Questioned by Neihghbours.

After questioning him rigorously, Jayprakash confessed to killing his son. He told the cops that Ravi would often pick up a fight with the family members and the people of the village. The deceased also used to manhandle the accused and his mother. "I tried to make him understand, however, he did not listen nor his behaviour changed," the accused told the police. Fed up with his erratic behavior, the accused killed his son. Gujarat Shocker: Father Kills 19-Year-Old Son With Axe Over Petty Issue of Stealing Money From His Pocket.

The accused has been arrested. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).