Amit Shah Hails Armed Forces’ Decision to Thank Corona Warriors, Says It Will Boost Morale of Doctors, Nurses and Other Frontline Workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 2: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the decision of the defence services to thank the corona warriors and said it will greatly boost their morale. Taking to Twitter, Shah said only the Armed forces can understand the importance of keeping the motherland safe. "Kudos to the CDS and our Armed forces for their decision to thank the Corona Warriors, who are working relentlessly to keep our nation safe against the menace of COVID-19", the tweet read.

In another tweet, Shah said the decision of Armed forces will greatly boost the morale and confidence of doctors, healthworkers, sanitisation staff, security and media personnel. "We as a nation stand united to thank our Corona warriors in these testing times", another tweet read. Amit Shah Posts Thank You Message for 'Corona Warriors', Salutes Them 'For Their Selfless Services'.

Here's the tweet by HM Amit Shah:

I am sure this decision of Armed forces will greatly boost the morale and confidence of our doctors, healthworkers, sanitisation staff, security and media personnel. We as a nation stand united to thank our Corona warriors in these testing times. #IndiaFightsCorona — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 2, 2020

On May 3, all three services of the Indian armed forces will show solidarity with Corona warriors, Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) said on Friday. The armed forces will be organising multiple events like fly past by fighter and transport aircrafts of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram, and from Dibrugaarh to Kacchh.

The helicopters from IAF and IN shall be showering flower petals on the Hospitals treating Covid patients. The Navy and ICG shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID-19 hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the Corona Warriors.