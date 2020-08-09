New Delhi, August 9: An official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that the COVID-19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far. The Home Minister had tested positive for the infectious disease on August 2. He took to Twitter and informed that he got himself tested for coronavirus after "initial signs" of the disease. He said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors.

According to the new ICMR discharge policy, the COVID-19 patients have been categorised into different subgroups based on the level of infection. A patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days. The doctors treating the patient should make sure that all clinical parameters of the patients are within normal limits. The policy states that there will be no need for testing prior to discharge. The policy also states that the patient will be advised to follow home isolation for a further seven days after discharge. Amit Shah Recovers From COVID-19, Tweets BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Here's the tweet by MHA:

#COVID19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Official https://t.co/8UaeUtNgBp — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

When the Home Minister had tested positive for COVID-19, he had urged everyone who has come in contact with him in recent days to self-isolate and get themselves tested. According to the protocol of contact tracing, those who came in contact with him recently, particularly the last 10 days, will be asked to undergo COVID-19 tests.

