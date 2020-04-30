Andaman & Nicobar Islands Has Recorded No New COVID-19 Cases in Past 4 Days, Says Chetan Sanghi

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Port Blair, April 30: Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands shared on Thursday morning that there have been no new coronavirus cases for the past four days. He further shared that tests have been done over 8,100 per million. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Woods may appear lovely but they sure are dark & deep." The total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 33 in the Union Territory, and there have been no deaths so far.

According to reports, Andaman and Nicobar Islands-based freelance journalist Zubair Ahmed, who was booked under multiple charges for a tweet that questioned the union territory’s quarantine protocol, was granted bail on Tuesday afternoon, soon after he was produced in court. Ahmed had posted a tweet that claimed that some families were forced to quarantine after they spoke to some COVID-19 patients on the phone. India’s COVID-19 Count Rises to 33,050 With 1,718 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1074.

Here's what Chetan Sanghi tweeted:

No new cases for 4 days. Tests over 8100 per million. Woods may appear lovely but they sure are dark & deep. #StayHomeSaveLives #AndamanFightsCOVID19 — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 30, 2020

India's COVID-19 count crossed 33,000 mark on Thursday with 1718 new cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to data shared on the Health Ministry website, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 33,050. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 1,074 on Thursday.