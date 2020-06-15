Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Election 2020: Polling And Counting of Votes For A Vacant Seat on July 6

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 03:33 PM IST
Election Commission of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amaravati, June 15: Elections for a vacant seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be conducted next month. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polls will be held on July 6. The voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. The results will be announced on the same day at 5 pm, ECI said. Bihar Legislative Council 2020 Election: Polling And Counting of Votes For 9 Vacant Seats on July 6.

According to Election Commission, the notification will be issued on June 18. The last date of making a nomination is June 25. On the next day, June 26, scrutiny of nominations will take place. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 8. The elections should be completed before July 8, EC said.

ANI Tweet:

On June 19, Rajya Sabha polls will be held to elect four members to the upper house of Parliament from the state. The Rajya Sabha elections were put off in March due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The election became necessary as the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fielded its candidate despite standing no chance to win, with its strength in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly being just 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

