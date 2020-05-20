Andhra Pradesh to Resume Intrastate Bus Services From May 21, Total 1,683 Buses to Run on 434 Routes Outside COVID-19 Containment Zones

Andhra Pradesh Bus Services (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 20: Amid the fouth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, intrastate bus services will resume in Andhra Pradesh from Thursday, May 21. According to a tweet by ANI, Madireddy Pratap, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation said the services would resume from tomorrow. The official added that initially, 1683 buses will be run on 434 roots outside COVID-19 containment zones.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had said inter-state bus services might begin soon. Reports inform that these buses won’t stop on the way, and physical distancing and wearing of masks will be mandatory for all the passengers. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Chief Minister had said that all passengers’ information will be recorded so they can be traced and once a person gets off, their details should be collected and tests conducted. Salons, Markets Open in Andhra Pradesh and Goa After MHA Relaxes Restrictions in Lockdown 3.0; View Pics.

Here's the tweet:

Intrastate bus services will resume in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow. Initially, 1683 buses will be run on 434 roots outside #COVID19 containment zones: Madireddy Pratap, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation pic.twitter.com/NxQ5auEE7M — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Reports inform that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) incurred a loss of about Rs 700 crore by not operating buses in the past two months. On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 68 new cases, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,407. The state nodal officer reported that 9,159 samples were tested during the 24 hours ending 10 a.m.

In the last week, the state police of Andhra Pradesh had said that people who want to go to other states and districts for medical emergency and other reasons can apply for emergency passes on citizen.appolice.gov.in, and furnish requisite details. The Police, in its press release, said all the applications received through the website will be scrutinized by a team.