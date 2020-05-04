Salons, Markets Open in Andhra Pradesh and Goa After MHA Relaxes Restrictions in Lockdown 3.0; View Pics

Salons open amid lockdown 3.0 in AP and Goa. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Vijaywada/Panaji, May 4: Almost one-and-half months later, salons in India have started to open in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus lockdown 3.0. In Vijayawada district of Andhra Pradesh, salon were opened on Monday following the revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. Also, salons were seen open in Panaji district of Goa. All the shops were too opened in the green and yellow zones amid the coronavirus lockdown 3.0. However, the restrictions are still applicable.

Since morning, salons and non-essential services began to open in Vijayawada and rest of of the state. People were also seen gathering near the salons for haircuts and other services, while maintaining the social distancing norms amid coronavirus lockdown 3.0. Similar was the case with salons in Panaji, which were opened for public. Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

Here's the visuals of salons opened in Vijaywada:

Andhra Pradesh: Salons open in Vijayawada following the revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs for the #CoronavirusLockdown that has been extended till May 17. pic.twitter.com/P2eMfxjRwC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Here's the visuals of salons opened in Panaji:

Goa: Salons open in Panaji following the revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs for the lockdown that has been extended till May 17. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5FFmv3rCAR — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Not only the salons, even the markets were opened after a month in the city. Here's a visual of people buying essentials at a market in Satyanarayanapuram area in Vijayawada:

Andhra Pradesh: People buy essentials at a market in Satyanarayanapuram area in Vijayawada, amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. The nationwide lockdown, imposed to combat #COVID19, has been extended till May 17, 2020. pic.twitter.com/wiuYFhi6X0 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

It is to be known that Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued an order to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for another 14 days, post the completion of second phase of lockdown on May 3. The MHA gave relaxations to non-essential services and asked them to maintain social distancing norms.