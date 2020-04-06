Anurag Srivastava Appointed New MEA Spokesperson, Replaces Raveesh Kumar

MEA's new spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. (Photo Credit:, Twitter)

New Delhi, April 6: Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Anurag Srivastava on Monday took the charge as Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s new spokesperson by replacing Raveesh Kumar. Following the new transfer, Kumar is expected take charge of India’s new ambassador to Croatia.

According to the information, Anurag Srivastava is currently posted as Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union. The IFS belongs to 1999 batch and had a reputation to carry. Prior to being appointed as India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union, Srivastava was the head of Finance Division of MEA. India Requires 27 Million N95 Masks, 15 Million PPEs, 1.6 Million Diagnostic Kits, And 50,000 Ventilators in Next 2-3 Months to Combat COVID-19: Report.

Among other details, the new MEA spokesperson used to administer the ministry’s annual budget of about US $2 billion and had also headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo. He had also served as the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva.