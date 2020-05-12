Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought to know from residents of the national capital what types of relaxations are required in the ongoing lockdown. Address the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal urged them to send their suggestions about relaxations in lockdown by 5 pm tomorrow. He issued a WhatsApp number 8800007722 and email ID - delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com - to send suggestions. PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"The ongoing lockdown will remain in place till May 17. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss what should be done after May 17. He asked every state about the kind of relaxation they need. So I want to ask people of Delhi what type of relaxation in the lockdown they think should be given," Kejriwal said. "It is not possible to lift the lockdown completely," he added. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Suggestions From People of Delhi on Lockdown Exit Strategy:

17 मई के बाद क्या दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन में ढील देनी चाहिए? कितनी ढील देनी चाहिए? कृपया अपने सुझाव 8800007722 पर मुझे कल शाम 5 बजे तक whatsapp करें, या 1031 पर फ़ोन कर के अपना सुझाव रिकॉर्ड करें https://t.co/VfFEyoux6b — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2020

"Should there be relaxations? Which sectors do require relaxations? should bus and metro services resume? Should schools, market and industrial areas re-open?" Kejriwal asked. He also announced that the AAP government will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of the contract teacher who was working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and died due to COVID-19. The woman died on the night of May 4 in a hospital where she was admitted since May 2.

"She was a contractual teacher and she served the food to the poor. She passed away on May 4. She got the infection while serving food. We are proud of our corona warriors. We will give Rs 1 crore to her family. This will be a help from us to the family even as this is no money which can equate the loss," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal on Monday suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that except the containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the city. He made the demand, during the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of different states, as the entire city is a red zone.