PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi | (Photo Credits: DD News)

New Delhi, May 12: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. is currently in the middle of the third phase of nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on May 17. PM Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states on Monday to discuss the possible lockdown exit strategy and how to revive the economy.

During the course of the discussion, Narendra Modi also hinted that there would be an extension of lockdown, but the relaxations could be greater than what was seen in the third round of shutdown. In the ongoing phase of lockdown, the government has permitted a number of relaxations in green and orange PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

On Monday, PM Modi asked all state governments to present a written blueprint on how they would like the lockdown to be implemented in their respective states. The blueprints to be shared by the states must entail in detail how they would address their region-specific nuances.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country. India witnessed a spike of 3,604 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 70,756 on Tuesday. The death toll even jumped to 2,293 in India. Maharashtra is the worst-hit among all the states in India with a total of 23,401 coronavirus cases. 4,786 people have recovered and 868 people have died in the state. Gujarat is also badly hit and has 8,541 coronavirus cases and has recorded 513 deaths in the state.