Mumbai, July 1: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray offered prayers at Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur, on Ashadhi Ekadashi on Wednesday. According to a Times of India report, a curfew is imposed in the area till Thursday midnight as seven new coronavirus cases were reported, thus taking the total count to 16. Other than Pandharpur, a curfew is also imposed in 10 surrounding villages.

According to officials, nobody other than the Thackeray family would be allowed in the sanctum sanctorum during the puja. People who were assigned duties ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi were asked to undergo COVID-19 test. Devshayani Ekadashi 2020 Wishes & Ashadhi Ekadashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on The Auspicious Festival.

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife offer prayers at Vithoba Temple:

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray offer prayers at Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur, on Ashadhi Ekadashi today. pic.twitter.com/5TJefMDfJp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Devshayani Ekadashi or Ashadhi Ekadashi is an important Hindu festival celebrated by the devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees keep fast, chant hymns and prayers through the night, seeking blessings for a blissful life.

Followers of Lord Vitthal, also known as Warkaris, begin their annual pilgrimage from different parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states, and gather at the temple in Pandharpur every year on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

