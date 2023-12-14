Guwahati, December 14: Forest department officials in Guwahati on Thursday recovered the carcasses of two adult leopards from the Ganeshpara area of the city. According to forest official Rohini Saikia, upon receiving information from the locals, a team of forest department rushed to the spot. Delhi: Leopard Cub Found Dead on National Highway in Alipur; Accident Suspected (See Pics)

Speaking to IANS, Saikia said, “We are suspecting that the leopards were poisoned by some miscreants. Some undigested food was found in their stomachs during post-mortem. The samples have been sent for further investigation.” Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Balrampur District

The forest department has registered a case of unnatural death. “One canine tooth was also missing from one of the leopards,” Saikia said.

