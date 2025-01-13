Australian Open 2025 women’s singles title contender Coco Gauff won her first-round match against Sofia Kenin with ease. The star was then praised for her outfit for the tournament. When asked about the inspiration behind the costume, Coco Gauff mentioned that she is a ‘Marvel fan’ and her outfit is inspired by Super Heros. Later she also explained a balance between difficulties in wearing her outfit and fashion. Watch the video below. Novak Djokovic Spotted in Discussions With Coach Andy Murray Ahead of Australian Open 2025 First Round Match Against Nishesh Basavareddy (Watch Video).

Coc Gauff Talking About Her Super Hero Inspired Outfit At Australian Open 2025

