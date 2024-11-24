Bengaluru, November 24: In a shocking development, the death of 33-year-old businesswoman S Jeeva, who was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam, has taken a new turn. A senior police officer is now accused of abetting her death by allegedly stripping her and demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh during the investigation.

An FIR has been filed at Banashankari police station against CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi, based on a complaint by Jeeva's younger sister, S Sangeeta. The complaint states that Jeeva visited the CID headquarters on Palace Road on November 14, Times of India reported.

Sangeeta's complaint alleges that despite the high court's order for Jeeva to be questioned via videoconference between November 14 and 23, the police instead instructed her to appear before DSP Kanakalakshmi. Jeeva went to the CID headquarters on November 14, where Kanakalakshmi allegedly stripped her, claiming Jeeva might be hiding cyanide under her undergarments. The complaint further states that Kanakalakshmi took Jeeva to her wood shop in Peenya for an on-site investigation, where she reportedly humiliated Jeeva in front of others.

An FIR has been filed against Kanakalakshmi, charging her with abetment to suicide and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to Sangeeta’s complaint, Jeeva had provided sufficient documents to Kanakalakshmi, but the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. Kanakalakshmi has not yet commented on the accusations, but a senior officer confirmed that the charges are under investigation.

Jeeva, a law graduate, was discovered hanging in her bedroom on Friday, leaving behind an 11-page suicide note claiming she was humiliated during the police investigation. The tragedy was revealed when her sister, Sangeeta, grew concerned after Jeeva stopped answering calls. A friend then visited the house, peered through the window, and found Jeeva's body. Jeeva had been supplying wood materials to the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, which is at the centre of an ongoing CID investigation into a scam involving Rs 97 crore, misdirected into the accounts of over 500 fake beneficiaries.

