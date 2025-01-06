In a tragic incident in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, a family of four from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in their rented home. The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), and their two young children. Anup was employed as a software consultant. The bodies were discovered under unexplained circumstances, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of their deaths. Preliminary reports suggest no signs of external injuries, but investigations are ongoing. Newborn Killed in Bengaluru: Baby Found Dead in Water Tank, Murder Investigation Underway.

Family of 4 from Allahabad Found Dead in Rented Home

Karnataka: In Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, a family of four from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, was discovered dead in their rented home. The deceased include Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), and their two young children. Anup worked as a software consultant. Authorities are… pic.twitter.com/PqCo8Jxd1T — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)