Bengaluru: Mob in Coronavirus-Hit Padarayanapura Vandalises Barricades Installed to Seal Off Roads (Watch Video)

Mob vandalism in Bengaluru | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 19: A mob of enraged youth in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura locality vandalised barricades installed by the civic body to seal off the main road. Their act of vandalism was sparked on Sunday night after rumours were circulated that officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are randomly taking people for quarantine purpose. The situation was de-escalated after the authorities spoke to the community members. Documents Snatched from ASHA Workers in Karnataka's Hubballi.

The BBMP officials had arrived in the Padarayanapura to take secondary contacts of those infected with COVID-19 from the area into quarantine, reported The Hindu. The secondary contacts are usually asked to remain at home for a period of 14 days. However, the authorities have decided to shift them to a nearby hotel in this case, as the locality is densely populated.

TV Kannada Shares Video of Mob Vandalism

Following the chaos, the BBMP officials decided not to take the secondary contacts to the quarantine centres today. The locals and officials agreed that the movement would be facilitated on Monday.

Notably, the primary contacts of those infected with COVID-19 were taken to quarantine camps earlier. The transfer of secondary contacts was delayed, which led to apprehension among the locals of Padarayanapura.

The Bengaluru Police, meanwhile, took cognisance of the vandalism reported in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B Ramesh said strict action would be taken against all those found violating the law and order. The police is analysing the footage to identify the miscreants, he told reporters.