Bengaluru, July 9: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bengaluru allegedly burnt her 9-year-old daughter's hand with a candle for going to a neighbour's house to play. Reports inform that the 35-year-old woman has been arrested for her act. According to a report by TOI, the woman dismissed the allegation and told the Police that she did not burn her daughter's hand but only hit her with a log. The woman has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous objects).

The report informs that the incident that took place in June, came to light on Monday when the girl was shifted to a hospital in Hebbal with injuries on her right hand. The doctors noticed burn marks on the girl's hand and alerted jurisdictional RT Nagar police following which a woman cop was deployed to record a statement from the girl. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity, Makes Up False Story Claiming Epilepsy as Reason of Death.

The girl was quoted in the report saying that she was playing at a neighbour’s house when her mother had gone out for work. When she returned, she got annoyed after seeing her at the neighbour's house. The victim's mother took her home, hit her with a wooden log and later burnt her right hand with a candle. On Monday, while playing, she fell down and sustained injuries on the same hand following which her mother took her to the hospital and doctors asked her about the burn marks.

The TOI report states that the woman is separated from her husband and lives with the second daughter in RT Nagar while her husband and elder daughter live separately. Police said that the woman claims she was frustrated on seeing the child at the house of the neighbour, who always spoke ill of her.

