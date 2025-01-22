Bhopal, January 22: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a two-year-old boy child allegedly died after he accidentally fell into pot of boiling oil in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred during an engagement function at a guest house in the Nishatpura area on Tuesday night, January 21. It is learned that the parents of the deceased child were busy with guests when incident took place.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Rajesh Sahu and his wife, residents of Chhola Mandir area resident went to attend the engagement ceremony of their relative at a guest house in the Nishatpura area. The couple were also accompanied by their two children aged seven and two. After the engagement ceremony was over, the guests were having dinner while the couple's two-year-old son Akshat was playing nearby. Bhopal Shocker: Three Miscreants Attack Youth, Chop His Nose With Knife After Fight in Madhya Pradesh; Probe Launched.

Police officials said that Akshat who was playing alone strayed towards the kitchen where no one was present. After entering the kitchen, Akshat reached near the cauldron of oil, which was still hot. Sukhbir Yadav, sub Inspector at Nishatpura police station, said that the toddler who was near the pot of hot oil somehow stumbled and fell into it.

Hearing Akshat's cries, Rajesh and other guests rushed towards the kitchen and took him out from the pot of hot oil. However, by the time he was rescued, Akshat sustained severe burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Bhopal Shocker: Son Goes Out of City, Leaving Bedridden Mother Locked Inside House, She Dies Due to Hunger and Thirst.

It was also learned that toddler's parents were busy with guests when their child crawled to the kitchen and stumbled into the pot full of boiling oil.

