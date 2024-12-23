Bhopal, December 23: An 80-year-old bedridden woman, Lalita Dubey, tragically passed away in Bhopal after being locked in a room by her son, Arun, who left the city with his family. The incident occurred in the Nishatpura area, where Lalita had been residing with her son. Following a complaint from Ajay, a case was filed against Arun under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Lalita Dubey lived with her son, Arun, in Bhopal. Arun, along with his wife and son, left for Ujjain, locking Lalita inside the house. He later called his brother, Ajay, who lives in Indore, to inform him about their trip. Concerned about his mother's well-being, Ajay asked a friend in Bhopal to check on her. When the friend arrived at the house, he discovered Lalita's lifeless body, reported India Today. Bhopal Shocker: Tuition Teacher Shows Porn Videos to Female Students on Pretext of Teaching Biology, Rapes Them; Arrested.

Following the alert, a team from the Bhopal Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for an autopsy, which confirmed that the cause of death was due to "severe hunger and dehydration." After receiving a complaint from Ajay, a case was registered against Arun, the son, under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unintentional murder, as well as under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. Bhopal Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Inspector Rupesh Dubey of Bhopal Police stated, "The post-mortem report confirmed that Lalita Dubey died from hunger. Due to her illness, she was unable to get out of bed to eat, take medicine, or drink water for 24 hours, which ultimately led to her death. As a result, a case has been filed against her son Arun under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for unintentional murder, along with charges under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act."

