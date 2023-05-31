Patna, May 31: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,70,461 teachers in the state.

The aspirants will fill up the form from June 15 and the last date of filling the form is July 12, BPSC chairman Atul Prasad said . A notification to this effect was uploaded on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on Tuesday night. Bihar: Nitish Kumar-Led Cabinet Approves Proposal To Recruit 1.78 Lakh Teachers.

BPSC will now organise tests with a provision of negative marking. The question paper will comprise 120 questions with 80 from the subject of aspirants and 40 from general study. Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022: Education Department Finds Documents of 445 Candidates Fake During Counselling.

The candidates who have passed CTET, STET, BTET, B-tech, will be eligible to apply for the job. The women candidates have been given a reservation of 50 per cent. The result of the examination will be announced within 3 months, followed by their recruitment.

The officials claimed that around 6 lakh aspirants will participate in the examination that will take place in two shifts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).