Lucknow, February 2: Sarita Bhadauria, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah received around eight messages on WhatsApp that reportedly threatened to kill PM Narendra Modi, senior RSS and BJP leaders including herself on Saturday night. The messages had a logo of Pakistan's spy agency ISI and were sent by a number with an ISD code of +92 which also belongs to the neighbouring country. JeM Issues Death Threat to PM Modi, Amit Shah & Ajit Doval Over Abrogation of Article 370; IAF Bases in Jammu & Kashmir on High Alert After Intelligence Inputs.

"Starting late Saturday night till Sunday morning, a total of eight WhatsApp messages with ISI logo were sent to me from a number with +92 ISD code of Pakistan, threatening to kill me, Prime Minister, and BJP and RSS leaders. I am not going to be intimidated by their threats and will fight them at every front," Bhadauria told reporters and added that she will not get intimidated by any such message.

Following the incident, Bhadauria informed Etawah Police abut the death threats. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and tightened the security outside the BJP MLA's residence. The officials of UP Police's cyber branch are probing the source of the WhatsApp messages that allegedly came from Pakistan. Narendra Modi Gets Death Threat, Delhi Police Commissioner Receives E-Mail Threatening Assassination of PM.

"We have been informed of the threatening WhatsApp messages to BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria. She has lodged a complaint and we have taken the details from her and have launched an investigation and technical surveillance," Akash Tomar, SSP Etawah Police told Times Now.

