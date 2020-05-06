Bois Locker Room Case: Delhi Police Arrests Admin of Instagram Group Under Radar for 'Glorifying Gangrape'

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 6: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the admin of "Bois Locker Room" - the Instagram group which is under radar for sexually explicit conversation by their group members. The arrest comes two days after the Instagram group was busted, and a juvenile member was interrogated to ascertain more details. Gurugram Boy, 14-Year-Old, Commits Suicide; Links With 'Bois Locker Room' Under Probe.

"In the Bois Locker Room matter, the CyPAD Unit (Cyber Crime Cell) of Delhi Police has arrested the Admin of the Instagram Group. Earlier, a juvenile group member was apprehended in the case on 4th May," said a statement issued by the Delhi Police. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Screenshots Spark Outrage.

"CyPAD Unit has asked for information about the alleged group and its members from Instagram. Report from the platform is awaited.Devices of identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis. The role of other group members is being ascertained," the police added.

A total of 21 group participants have been identified and issued notices by the police. Five among them were questioned by the officials on Tuesday, in front of their parents. The mobile phones of 15 group members were confiscated and sent for forensic analysis.

Update by ANI

CyPAD Unit has asked for information about the alleged group&its members from Instagram. Report from the platform is awaited.Devices of identified members of the group have been seized&sent for forensic analysis.The role of other group members is being ascertained: Delhi Police https://t.co/KrNXP9zihy — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

The Bois Locker Room case drew outrage, with women rights' groups demanding the police to take strictest action against the minors involved. Most of the accused are school and college students, belonging to educational institutions in South Delhi.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the police on Monday, asking them to take urgent action against the Instagram group participants.

"Saw screenshots of a group called 'Boys Locker Room' on Instagram. This act is evidence of a disgusting, criminal and rapist mentality. Taking notice of the case, the police and Instagram are issuing notices. All boys in this group must be arrested, a strong message needs to be given," DCW chief Swati Maliwal had said.