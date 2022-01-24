New Delhi, Jan 24: The revamped Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) website has been linked with mobile app 'MyCGHS' to provide easy access to healthcare services to more than 40 lakh beneficiaries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

While launching the initiative, he said the new CGHS website and its extension as a Mobile Application called 'MyCGHS', with various beneficiary friendly features, have been designed for ease of service delivery for the beneficiaries within the safe confines of his home especially during Covid-19 pandemic.

The website has been made 3U compliant- Usable, User-Centric and Universally Accessible - with Bilingual features of Hindi and English with provision to make it multi-lingual in future. 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Payable to Central Government Employees Put in Abeyance? Here is a Fact Check.

"The launch of the revamped CGHS website linked with a mobile app is an important and timely step towards catering to India's increasing digital penetration. The website has several updated features which shall hugely benefit more than 40 lakhs beneficiaries both in-service and retired personnel with real-time information from the convenience of their homes, the minister said.

Such a facility, he said, will enable healthcare services being delivered without venturing out, and is a timely innovative step during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is an important and timely step powered by India's increasing digital penetration, he added.

The user friendly features have been added for visually impaired persons like audio play of the text and option to increase the font size. There is a direct link to the eSanjeevani Teleconsultation facility through the CGHS website. The website provides link to the online Grievance Portal developed for CGHS beneficiaries with provision for the grievance to be sent directly to the concerned officer with both SMS and email alert.

The website also has link to beneficiary login for accessing various online facilities such as tracking of Medical Claims, grievances, status of CGHS card, downloading of CGHS card, accessing history of medicines, online appointment system and various other facilities.

Expressing her elation over this achievement, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health, said: "This has come as a result of our understanding of the uses of digital media sources during the pandemic. In line with the Digital Health Mission, this new website has been launched so that beneficiaries can get the benefits at their convenience."

