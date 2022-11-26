New Delhi, November 26: Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday visited the Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk where a massive blaze broke out and the firefighting operations continued for more than 38 hours.

After visiting the blaze site, LG Saxena said that a multi-disciplinary committee has been constituted to look into ways and means of effectively addressing the issues of hanging wire, overloaded circuits and old buildings of the areas. Chandni Chowk Fire: Massive Blaze Continues in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace Market, Firefighting Operation Underway (See Pics),

Visited the fire site at Bhagirath Palace, Chandni Chowk, where the cooling process is yet on. With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage & narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes. pic.twitter.com/hGeszJfnbj — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 26, 2022

The committee will submit the report within 30 days. He also said that the cooling process is still on. "Visited the fire site at Bhagirath Palace, Chandni Chowk, where the cooling process is yet on. With hanging wires, overloaded circuits, old buildings, water shortage & narrow lanes, such areas are dangerously prone to blazes", said LG Saxena in a tweet. Chandni Chowk Fire: Over 50 Shops Gutted in Blaze in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace Market (See Pics).

In subsequent tweet, he informed, "Have constituted a multi-disciplinary committee to look into ways and means of effectively addressing these issues with active involvement of residents and other stakeholders, in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Pahar Ganj etc & submit a report within 30 days"

The incident was reported at 9.19 p.m. on Thursday. The fire broke out in a shop in Mahalaxmi Market and soon spread to the adjacent shops of electrical appliances, according to the fire department.

