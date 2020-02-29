Chennai Fire: 500 Fireman, 26 Fire Tenders Deployed to Douse Off Flames at Oil Warehouse in Madhavaram; No Threat of Poisonous Gas Leakage

Fire erupted at oil warehouse in Chennai | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, February 29: A massive fire erupted in the Tamil Nadu capital on Saturday, as the oil warehouse located in Madhavaram area went up in flames. To douse off the blaze, a total of 26 fire tenders and 500 firemen were deployed at the site. The fire was yet to be completely controlled by the time preliminary reports emerged. No injuries were, however, were reported so far. Palghar: Explosion at Chemical Factory in Boisar Claimed 5 Lives.

A senior official, while speaking to reporters, ruled out the threat of poisonous gas leakage. He further added that the flames would be completely doused off before midnight. Earlier, there were reports that poisonous gas could be leaked due to the fire as the affected area also houses a chemical godown.

Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire and Rescue Service, Tamil Nadu, said the chemical godown stored substances used in the manufacture of medicines. "To a large extent, fire has been put out. It's a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purpose, so possibility of poisonous gas ruled out," he said.

Update by ANI

Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire&Rescue Service, Tamil Nadu:Over 500 firemen,26 fire tenders&6 foam tenders on the job. To a large extent, fire has been put out. It's a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purpose, so possibility of poisonous gas ruled out https://t.co/Qvlls44wmX pic.twitter.com/d4D00pkFyM — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

The Fire Department also sought aid from the Chennai Metro Water Department to bring the blaze under control. Gallons of water was supplied at the site to assist the firefighters in dousing off the flames. A probe is expected to be conducted later to ascertain the reason behind the blaze.