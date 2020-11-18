Lucknow, November 17: Uttar Pradesh government issued an advisory for the festival of Chhath Puja in the wake of COVID-19. The state government urged the devotees to perform the rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible.

However, arrangements will be made by the local administration at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja. Arrangements for changing facilities for women will be made near the ghats. There will also be a provision for an ambulance and a team of medical experts at the ghats. Chhath Puja 2020: BMC Not to Allow Chhath Puja at Mumbai's Beaches, Ponds and Riverbanks Due to COVID-19.

UP Govt Issues Advisory For Chhath Puja in the wake of coronavirus:

Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory for the festival of #ChhathPuja in the wake of #COVID19 Devotees be urged to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible. Arrangements be made by local admn at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja. pic.twitter.com/ig5n4cTeVL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Delhi Government declared November 20 as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'. Earlier in the day, BJP Puravnchal Morcha held a protest march towards the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the government's decision of banning Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna and public ghats.

Shouting slogans against the Kejriwal government and demanding that the chief minister should either lift the ban or resign, the protesters claimed that they will celebrate Chhath, no matter what.

Chhath puja will be celebrated across the country on November 20 this year, which falls on a Friday.

