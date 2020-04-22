Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Defies COVID-19 Lockdown, Addresses Gathering at Haryana's Jind Anaj Mandi

Randeep Surjewala Defies COVID-19 Lockdown (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jind, April 22: In a violation of novel coronavirus lockdown, Indian National Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday addressed a gathering of farmers at Haryana's Jind, breaking social distancing norms. Surjewala gathered the crowd near Anaj Mandi. On Tuesday, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Abhay Chautala also addressed a similar gathering in Fatehabad Mandi. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Reacting to this development, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij cautioned politicians against the breach of lockdown orders. During interaction with media on digital platform, Vij said that "whether the politicians, leaders, MLAs and ministers from ruling side or from the opposition, the rule is for everybody and they are not supposed to defy the lockdown rules." India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20000 With 1486 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Count 652.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was seen addressing farmers at Haryana's Jind Anaj Mandi today, amid COVID19 lockdown

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 254 in Haryana on Wednesday, according to data from Minister of Health and Family Welfare. The state count includes 24 foreigners. The state has reported 3 deaths due to the virus, while 127 have recovered.