Coronavirus Lockdown in Rajasthan: 3 Policemen Injured After Being Attacked While Patrolling in Tonk

Policemen injured while patrolling in Tonk

Rajasthan, April 17: In a shocking incident, three police personnel injured after they were attacked while patrolling in Tonk today. According to an ANI update, Vipin Sharma, Additional SP said "Police party was attacked in 'Kasaai mohalla'. Soon after the incident was reported, an investigation was launched and few people were even brought to the police station for interrogation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has increased to 1,169 as 108 new cases have come to light as of 8:00 am today. The fresh confirmed cases have come from as many as 8 districts including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jhalawar and Kota. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 13,387, Death Toll Jumps to 437.

One death has also been reported from Jodhpur where a 56-year-old man succumbed to the illness taking the death toll in the state to 4. Jaipur has had the most number of cases in Rajasthan followed by Jodhpur, Jhunjunu, Bhilwara and Tonk.

Here's the tweet shared by ANI about policemen getting injured while patrolling

India's coronavirus tally jumped to 13,387 on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 11,201 were active cases, 1,749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll, on the other hand, has also jumped to 437. Over the past 24 hours, 1007 positive cases and 23 deaths have been reported.