Coronavirus Scare in Mumbai: BMC to Slap Rs 1,000 Fine on Those Found Spitting in Public

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 17: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will slap a fine of Rs 1,000 on those found spitting in public. The civic body issued a statement on Tuesday, urging the Mumbai citizens to maintain basic hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The fine for spitting is aimed at deterring those who are habitual to spit at public places. Mumbai Police Order Closure of Dance Bars, Discotheques, Pubs Till March 31 to Prevent Spread of COVID-19.

Spitting, along with coughing and sneezing, is considered as one of the ways through which the COVID-19 virus gets spread from one person to another. The advisories issued earlier by the Union Health Ministry had also warned against spitting in public places.

"Spitting on any public place, premises, roads will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. Ward offices sanitary staff and police are hereby directed to enforce this punishment strictly," said the statement issued by the BMC.

Statement Issued by BMC

#OfficialUpdateMumbai#SocialDistancing#BasicHygiene MC tightened few key elements in the earlier directive: 1⃣ Strict action to be taken against anyone found spitting in public 2⃣ More entities to be closed now - incl malls, mills, clubs, pubs & more Ref note#NaToCorona https://t.co/8kWUz2fAzQ pic.twitter.com/EH2qXVO4oH — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 17, 2020

On Sunday, the Gujarat government issued an order banning spitting in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The order signed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made spitting a punishable offence in the country.

India has so far recorded 142 cases of coronavirus, with three deaths. The fatalities were reported each in Mumbai, Delhi and Kalaburagi (in Karnataka). The deceased were senior citizens, aged 64, 69 and 76, respectively in the three cities. The maximum number of infected cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra, 41, followed by 26 in Kerala and 15 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.