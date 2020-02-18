COVID-19 OutBreak: Paracetamol Price in India Increases by 40%, Azithromycin Rate Jumps 70% Due to China Closure

Medicines (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Delhi, February 18: The coronavirus scare continues to grow manifold. The devasting effects of COVID-19 are not limited to China, but worldwide. As the death toll passes 1,800 in China, industries in India have expressed concern about businesses getting affected due to China closure. According to a Bloomberg report, prices of paracetamol have jumped 40 percent in India, while the prices of azithromycin, an antibiotic used for treating a variety of infection have shot up by 70 percent. COVID-19 Scare: 12 Essential Drugs May Face Export Ban as Indian Govt Explores Options to Ensure No Shortage of Medicines Due to China Shutdown.

The pharma industry had already informed earlier that they could face shortages if the supply condition didn't improve over the next few months. An eight-member expert committee constituted by the government suggested export restriction on 12 drugs chloramphenicol, including neomycin, metronidazole, azithromycin, vitamin B1, B2 and B6 as well as few hormonal medicines that are used during pregnancy and periods. This is to make sure that there is no shortage of essential drugs in India due to China shutdown owing to COVID-19 scare.

FICCI in a recent report stated that the production of several commonly used medicines like paracetamol, ibuprofen and other medicines would get severely impacted if the supply disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak continues for another two months.