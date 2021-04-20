Gurugram, April 20: Amid surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Dr. Yash Garg has appointed 22 nodal officers for 41 private/government COVID hospitals in the district to check availability of beds in hospitals. On Monday, the district administration had also said that the number of beds for COVID patients in all the government and private hospitals of Gurugram will be increased by 800 from current 200. Delhi Govt Asks Nursing Homes, Private Hospitals to Reserve 80% Beds for COVID-19 Patients.

A review meeting was held with the nodal officers on Monday here where it was decided to ramp up medical infrastructure by increasing the number of oxygen cylinders and ICU beds across all the major hospitals. "Nodal officers have been appointed in Gurugam to oversee arrangements that have been made to treat the patients. They will submit daily reports to their superiors. The officials will collect the data of the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in the hospitals, the data of the admitted patients etc. which will be uploaded on the portal "https://covidggn.com" in a time bound manner," Garg told IANS. Gurugram Hospitals Told to Reserve 35% ICU Beds for COVID-19 Patients.

The district administration has started the portal after it was observed that some private hospitals were not uploading the data of the availability of the beds in time bound manner. With the help of the portal, it will be easier to provide timely treatment to the Covid patients and curtail the pandemic spread. All the private hospitals have been asked to update the information on regular basis.

"A nodal officer in each hospital will regularly upload information about the availability of beds on the portal while the health department and administrative teams will ensue that the information sharing system is in order," Garg asserted.

"Instructions have been issued to all officials to stay in touch with the hospital authorities to avoid a crunch. Hospitals have been asked to maintain adequate stock of oxygen and other equipment based on consumption," Garg said, adding that the administration has decided to ramp up bed capacity in hospitals, including ICU beds, increase testing in crowded areas, take measures to lower the fatality rate and contain the virus spread.

