Mumbai, April 2: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the duration of night curfew in Pune was extended from 8 PM to 7 AM to 6 PM to 6 AM with effect from Saturday, April 3. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, "Situation will be reviewed on next Friday." Apart from the 12-hour long night curfew certain other stringent measures have been undertaken by the administration in order to curtail the spread of virus. Pune Extends Night Curfew Till March 14 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Schools to Remain Shut.

As per the new orders, all the bars, hotels, movie theatres, shopping malls and restaurants in the city will remain closed for the next seven days starting from tomorrow. However, home delivery from these places are allowed until 10 PM. A ban has been imposed on any public functions in Pune, only funerals and wedding are allowed with a ceiling of 20 and 50 people respectively. Pune Reports Highest-Ever Single Day Spike of 8,605 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The religious places in Pune will also remain completely closed during for the next seven days, starting tomorrow, said Rao. The PMPML bus services will only be available for essential workers. Industries and other organisations that need staff to travel can hire buses from PMPML.

Pune, on Thursday, reported 8,011 new COVID-19 cases,taking the total coronavirus tally in the city to around 5.5 Lakh. It marked the second consecutive day that Pune reported over 8,000 fresh cases. On Wednesday, the city had reported 8,605 COVID-19 cases, its biggest single day spike so far.

