Chennai, November 25: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a public holiday tomorrow in 13 districts as heavy rainfall is expected to continue owing to severe cyclonic storm Nivar. A public holiday was declared in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Perambalur on November 26. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nivar is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around midnight or early hours of Thursday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Mamallapuram and Karaikal around Puducherry during the intervening night of November 25 and 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' Which Is Expected to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Today.

The wind speed when Nivar crosses the coast will be 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, the weather department has said. It has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during November 25 and 26 and southeast Telangana on Thursday.

