Kolkata, May 25: Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26 and is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on the same day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its weather forecast, the IMD stated that tropical cyclone Yaas is set to cross the Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'. A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into cyclonic storm 'Yaas' on May 24 and then intensified further into a cyclonic storm, bringing heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha and West Bengal. Cyclone Yaas Day-Wise Forecast: Tropical Cyclone To Cross Odisha-West Bengal Coasts Between Paradip and Sagar Islands Around May 26; Check Cyclone Path, Wind Speed and Intensity.

In view of the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border on the eastern coast of the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the people living in the coastal regions to cooperate with the local administration and shift to cyclone shelters.

Take a Look at Cyclone Yaas Latest Updates:

Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

#WATCH Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26#Odisha pic.twitter.com/YBh696l2eC — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

While Cyclone Yaas crosses the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, the wind speeds are likely to be around 155-165 kmph, Kolkata's Regional Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Sanjib Bandopadhyay said. The MeT department said that on May 26, the spread and intensity of rain will increase with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Jhargram, Purba, and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

Check Cyclone Yaas Path, Map and Intensity Live on Windy:

As per IMD officials, Cyclone 'Yaas' is likely to affect three northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim - causing moderate to heavy rains on May 26-27. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of preparedness with Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to deal with cyclonic storm Yaas (pronounced as 'Yass') in the Bay of Bengal.

