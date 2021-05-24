Kolkata, May 24: Cyclone Yaas is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal remained stationary during the past 6 hours and intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’. Tropical Cyclone Yaas is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the next 24 hours, and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map: Check Realtime Status Here When It Becomes Active.

As of May 24 morning, Cyclone Yaas lies about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands, 540 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 650 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha and 630 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal. The IMD said that the system would intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning.

Cyclone Yass Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time (IST) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance May 23/1130 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression May 23//2330 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression May 24/1130 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm May 24/2330 90-100 gusting to 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm May 25/1130 120-130 gusting to 145 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 25/2330 145-155 gusting to 170 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 26/1130 155-165 gusting to 185 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 26/2330 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm May 27/1130 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression

Cyclone Yaas Path and Live Tracking on Windy:

Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of May 26 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. The IMD issued a weather warning saying that very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 23 and 24; over parts of Odisha on May 25; over West Bengal from May 25-27, over Jharkhand on May 26 and over Bihar on May 27.

