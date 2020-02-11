Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory on Road Closures Ahead of Counting of Votes

Delhi. (Photo credit: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will start at 8 am today. On account of this, Delhi Traffic Police have closed several roads for vehicular traffic movement. Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today. Motorists were, therefore, advised to take an alternate route via Netaji Subhash Marg and Shalimar Bagh.

The Delhi Traffic Police further informed that traffic movement was closed from Maharani Bagh to C.V. Raman Marg & Mata Mandir to C.V. Raman Marg (Both Carriageways). Motorists on this route were also asked to use an alternate route. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM; Will AAP Retain Power or Can BJP Spring a Surprise?

Check Delhi Traffic police update:

Traffic Alert Traffic movement is closed from Muni Maya Ram Marg to Kasturba Gandhi polytechnic college Pitampura due to vote counting . Motorists are advised to take alternate route via Netaji Subhash Marg and Shalimar Bagh. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2020

Some of the other routes that will remain closed due to vote counting are- sector 6/7 crossing towards Shakti Chowk Dwarka & Rudra cut to T- Point and Bhajanpura towards Gagan Cinema (both carriageways). Election Commission has made strict security arrangements ahead of the vote counting.

Polling in Delhi took place on February 8 and the aggregate of the exit polls are predicting that Arvind Kejriwal will return to power and AAP will literally sweep the Assembly elections. Today's result will show if AAP will manage to retain power or will BJP throw a surprise.